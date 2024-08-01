Previous
Bokeh and branches by tiaj1402
Photo 390

Bokeh and branches

For the 52 week challenge - week 31 - Bokeh.
I finally got round to replacing my original Lensbaby which I left in a hotel room in Salzburg well over 10 years ago!
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
cute result!
August 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
This is beautiful… brilliant
August 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light and bokeh.
August 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful
August 1st, 2024  
