Bokeh and branches
For the 52 week challenge - week 31 - Bokeh.
I finally got round to replacing my original Lensbaby which I left in a hotel room in Salzburg well over 10 years ago!
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
4
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
lensbaby
doubleglass
52wc-2024-w31
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
cute result!
August 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
This is beautiful… brilliant
August 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light and bokeh.
August 1st, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful
August 1st, 2024
