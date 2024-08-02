Previous
Taking a breather by tiaj1402
Taking a breather

Just as I was leaving work I saw this young lady outside the window. She was just relaxing; maybe waiting for someone; maybe enjoying the shade away from the heat of the day.
The Lensbaby was still on my camera from yesterday.
Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
