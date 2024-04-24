Sign up
Hanging on the telephone
Iris and Ivy are being adventurous today!
NB: This is a spare charger I keep in my desk at work and I have now bought a new one!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
355
photos
34
followers
25
following
4
Album
Themes and Whatnots
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th April 2024 4:58pm
Tags
30-shots2024
,
legorgraphers
