Previous
62 / 365
Red or white?
I met with friends after work to see Les Miserables. We had a pre-show meal in in Italian restaurant near by. Only Meg came out with me today and she was very interested in the wine menu!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and Whatnots
Tags
30-shots2024
,
legographers
Bill Davidson
Nice shot….
April 27th, 2024
