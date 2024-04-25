Previous
Red or white? by tiaj1402
62 / 365

Red or white?

I met with friends after work to see Les Miserables. We had a pre-show meal in in Italian restaurant near by. Only Meg came out with me today and she was very interested in the wine menu!

25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
16% complete

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice shot….
April 27th, 2024  
