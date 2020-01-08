Previous
Next
Seeing red! by tinley23
Photo 374

Seeing red!

This is what my stupid fringe does when left to its own devices. It makes me see red!!
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
it's rather an interesting quirk!
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise