Previous
Next
Patience by tinley23
Photo 380

Patience

He had been for a walk and performed like a guddun, but now his supper was waiting for him. He was very patient though while I tried out the camera in the dark on my new phone.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise