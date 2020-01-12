Sign up
Patience
He had been for a walk and performed like a guddun, but now his supper was waiting for him. He was very patient though while I tried out the camera in the dark on my new phone.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
night
,
dog
,
greyhound
