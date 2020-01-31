Previous
St Paul’s Church, JQ, Birmingham by tinley23
Photo 392

St Paul’s Church, JQ, Birmingham

My son was married here and his eldest daughter was christened here, but we’d never seen it empty enough to have a good look around. A bonus was the organ music being played by the Reverend, and the interesting holocaust exhibition.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details

Angelika van Rooyen ace
Beautiful arches, nicely centred capture
February 4th, 2020  
