Previous
Next
Peace Friede Bell by tinley23
Photo 409

Peace Friede Bell

This bell in Coventry Cathedral was presented to the Queen by the German President on the 50th anniversary of the bombing of Coventry in 1940.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise