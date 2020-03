Inside Coventry Cathedral

The awesome interior of Coventry Cathedral. This Cathedral, designed by Basil Spence, is vast and stunning, and the way the sunlight shone through the stained glass windows reminded us very much of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. This was taken from the alter, towards the impressively etched glass front doors. We spent such a long time in here, and had a wonderful chat about the building with an excellent volunteer (I wish we'd asked his name).