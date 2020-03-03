Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 407
Door knob
The door knobs of Coventry Cathedral were designed by Sr Jacob Epstein, who reputedly used his grandchildren as models.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
511
photos
46
followers
81
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Latest from all albums
404
101
102
103
405
406
407
408
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2020 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
doorknob
,
coventry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close