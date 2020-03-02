St Michael's Cathedral in Coventry

This week's 'day out with my sister' took us to Coventry. It isn't far from us really but neither of us had been there for many, many years. We had a lovely day, mostly mooching around the cathedral(s)



We found out that there are three cathedrals in Coventry - minimal ruins of the original 12th century structure, the ruins to the left of the photo (13th/14th century but destroyed during the WW2 bombing of the city on 14 November 1940), and the stunning new building to the right. The statue on the front depicts St Michael slaying the devil.