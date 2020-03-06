Sign up
Photo 410
Another church
Holy Trinity Church, Coventry. After we left the cathedral we tried the door of this church just behind, we were so glad we did. It dates from 12th century, but the final renovations were finished in 1843.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
515
photos
46
followers
81
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2020 2:41pm
Tags
church
,
coventry
