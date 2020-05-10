Sign up
Photo 475
Social distancing
This little bird made me think of the way we stand when we're waiting patiently for people to pass by us on our walks. A bit irritated that they seem too close and are walking too slowly :)
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
582
photos
49
followers
86
following
365
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th May 2020 2:38pm
bird
bird
