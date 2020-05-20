Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 485
Reading
It’s too hot in the sun today so me, my book and my beer have snuck off to a shady corner for a read.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
600
photos
51
followers
63
following
132% complete
View this month »
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
Latest from all albums
6
482
7
483
8
484
107
485
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th May 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
sun
,
bench
,
shade
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close