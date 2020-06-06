Sign up
Photo 502
Take-away
Our favourite pub/restaurant has been closed for ages due to Covid-19 but they have started doing a limited range via take-away. This is our first order - very exciting.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
635 photos
53 followers
64 following
635
photos
53
followers
64
following
137% complete
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
17
114
499
500
501
18
115
502
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th June 2020 2:05pm
Tags
take-away
Cazzi
ace
That's exciting. I hope you enjoyed your meal and with a glass of your favourite tipple too!
June 7th, 2020
