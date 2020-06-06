Previous
Take-away by tinley23
Photo 502

Take-away

Our favourite pub/restaurant has been closed for ages due to Covid-19 but they have started doing a limited range via take-away. This is our first order - very exciting.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Lesley

Cazzi ace
That's exciting. I hope you enjoyed your meal and with a glass of your favourite tipple too!
June 7th, 2020  
