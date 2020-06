Pigeon

We really need to rethink our back garden. We have a wildlife pond, bee and insect houses, and numerous bird feeders. This because we moved in to a new estate and really missed the sounds and sights of birds and insects. Eighteen years on and we get lots now.



Sadly, our new greyhound still has her prey instinct and has now caught two pigeons. The one in this picture was caught by Rosie 15 mins after this photo was taken as it had dropped to the ground to eat fallen seeds. šŸ˜ž