Making jambalaya by tinley23
Photo 507

Making jambalaya

It was a proper faff, but worth it as it was very tasty.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Dione Giorgio
Seems many ingredients are required to make this. Lovely shot and assortment of ingredients. Since Christine broke her wrist I have come to realise what a lot of work goes into preparing a meal.
June 12th, 2020  
