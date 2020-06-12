Sign up
Photo 507
Making jambalaya
It was a proper faff, but worth it as it was very tasty.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
649
photos
51
followers
67
following
138% complete
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
iPhone 11 Pro
12th June 2020 1:14pm
Tags
cooking
,
jambalaya
Dione Giorgio
Seems many ingredients are required to make this. Lovely shot and assortment of ingredients. Since Christine broke her wrist I have come to realise what a lot of work goes into preparing a meal.
June 12th, 2020
