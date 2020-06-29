Previous
Next
Phone box by tinley23
Photo 524

Phone box

The owners of this place appear to collect obsolete heavy metal objects, including the phone box.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise