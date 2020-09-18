Sign up
The Tree of Life by Lorenzo Quinn
Dedicated to the memory of all victims of the Blitz on Birmingham.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
birmingham
,
statue
,
memorial
JackieR
ace
Like how you've balanced thy sculpture and the church Lesley. So many names inscribed on that monument
March 21st, 2023
Bill Davidson
Interesting statue.
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
What an interesting sculpture. So meaningful.
March 21st, 2023
