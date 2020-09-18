Previous
The Tree of Life by Lorenzo Quinn by tinley23
The Tree of Life by Lorenzo Quinn

Dedicated to the memory of all victims of the Blitz on Birmingham.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Like how you've balanced thy sculpture and the church Lesley. So many names inscribed on that monument
March 21st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Interesting statue.
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
What an interesting sculpture. So meaningful.
March 21st, 2023  
