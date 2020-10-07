Sign up
Photo 616
Too late to ripen?
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
941
photos
76
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th October 2020 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackberry
moni kozi
don't think so! i love the ruby colour against the green of the leaves. sweet macro.
October 8th, 2020
