Photo 680
Excited much?
The books I got for Christmas.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1034
photos
79
followers
118
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2020 11:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
book
,
christmas
,
books
Anne
ace
That’s the rest of the hols sorted for you Lesley! What is the Down the Rabbit Hole” one about?
December 26th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@365anne
Too right. The back reads “A masterful and darkly comic first novel. It is the chronicle of a delirious journey to grant a child’s wish.” Different...
December 26th, 2020
