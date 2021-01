Confused roses?

On a little-used longish road with fields either side, I came upon this rose bush today. It was on its own, growing through an old, bare hedge. It was snowing slightly and the temperature here hasn’t risen above 3 degrees C for well over a week. I was proper surprised...even thought I’d been tricked and checked to see if they were real, or if someone had thrown a bouquet at the hedge, but no, it was definitely real.