Photo 692
Snowmen melting
More like snowpets, I think.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1048
photos
79
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd January 2021 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
snowman
moni kozi
A very fat lazy cat with a majestic white owl.
January 4th, 2021
Lesley
ace
@monikozi
Haha you may be right :)
January 4th, 2021
