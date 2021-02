If I turn left when I leave my house and walk for 50 yards or so, this gorgeous tree is facing me. On clear days I can see the three spires of Lichfield Cathedral (5 miles away) to the right of the tree, and even the chimneys of Rugeley Power Station (13 miles away) to the left. I love this tree...and this tree loves me :)Song-title challenge - https://youtu.be/XWcILQOMwt8