Blue sky and buzzards by tinley23
Photo 761

Blue sky and buzzards

12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Rob Z ace
Just circling - and watching?
March 12th, 2021  
Lesley ace
@robz They were. I spent ages watching them circling and slowly moving across the fields.
March 12th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Don't you miss a longer zoom? I do every day, but they are very expensive.
March 12th, 2021  
Lesley ace
@sangwann I really do, so often. Especially when I come across these buzzards in trees etc. This time though, I was mostly after the blue for the rainbow challenge, and was very glad of the birds for a bit of interest.
March 12th, 2021  
