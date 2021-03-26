Sign up
Photo 775
Old boats
Work is going on to the old boat clubhouse and grounds, so these were stacked up out of the way.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
1232
photos
93
followers
114
following
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
138
772
773
287
139
774
140
775
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2021 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
boat
,
rainbow2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Let’s hope that they get to be used again one day.
March 26th, 2021
Babs
ace
All lined up and nowhere to go. A great blue for the rainbow theme
March 26th, 2021
