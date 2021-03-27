Sign up
Photo 776
...is bright!
Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards. - Søren Kierkegaard
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1234
photos
93
followers
114
following
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
22nd March 2021 12:38pm
Tags
sign
,
future
,
neon
,
indigo
,
rainbow2021
