Photo 855
Common spotted orchid (I think)
Yet another flower in the nature reserve that I’d never noticed before. As someone said, I believe 365 is responsible for me taking the time to really see my surroundings.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2021 1:09pm
Tags
flower
,
orchid
