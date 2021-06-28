Previous
Our local by tinley23
Our local

We went for an impromptu lunch to our local today. The landlord is a tad eccentric and collects and renovates and then displays some weird stuff. This light was on a blank space above the door to the kitchen.
Lesley

JackieR
what a great spot!!
June 28th, 2021  
KV
Too funny!
June 28th, 2021  
Lin
Love it - sounds like my kind of place
June 28th, 2021  
