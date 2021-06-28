Sign up
Photo 860
Our local
We went for an impromptu lunch to our local today. The landlord is a tad eccentric and collects and renovates and then displays some weird stuff. This light was on a blank space above the door to the kitchen.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1576
photos
108
followers
130
following
235% complete
View this month »
860
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th June 2021 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
neon
JackieR
ace
what a great spot!!
June 28th, 2021
KV
ace
Too funny!
June 28th, 2021
Lin
ace
Love it - sounds like my kind of place
June 28th, 2021
