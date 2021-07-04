Previous
Next
Blackcurrants by tinley23
Photo 871

Blackcurrants

Lots this year. Jam making photos to follow…
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sian
A currant swap Lesley ! Your blackcurrants a little ahead of ours. At least they are not eaten by birds.
July 4th, 2021  
Babs ace
I just love blackcurrant jam, it is my favourite and for some reason we can't buy it in our supermarket at the moment, what a bummer.
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise