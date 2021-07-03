Previous
Quaking grass and lavender by tinley23
Photo 870

Quaking grass and lavender

3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Pat Thacker
This is delightful, such a lovely colour combination. I picked some quaking grass the other day and they look pretty my little bottle.
July 3rd, 2021  
What a nice colour palette. I have never seen such grass before.
July 3rd, 2021  
Sian
Gosh what a lovely picture
July 3rd, 2021  
