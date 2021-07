My sister and I visited Aston Hall today. It is only about two miles from where we grew up, and it was free to visit back then, so we visited quite often as children. It’s probably about 40 years since I had been but I remembered quite a bit, especially this cannon ball damage caused during the civil war. Some more information in the hall is here if you have time: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aston_Hall