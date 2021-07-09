Sign up
Photo 875
Feisty Lady
I had a giggle at the poem at the bottom of this portrait.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1615
photos
107
followers
130
following
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
872
109
873
235
395
874
236
875
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2021 12:17pm
Tags
portrait
,
poem
Brian Moody
ace
Indeed a feisty lady
July 9th, 2021
KV
ace
Surprisingly strange.
July 9th, 2021
Monica
Funny!
July 9th, 2021
