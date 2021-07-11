Previous
Next
Kimchi by tinley23
Photo 877

Kimchi

First time I’ve ever made it, but thought I’d give it a go. Too much brine in the green one and not enough in the blue, but we’ll see how it goes…
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Asli ace
Omg! I always wanted to do! Yummy (:
July 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise