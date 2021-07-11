Sign up
Photo 877
Kimchi
First time I’ve ever made it, but thought I’d give it a go. Too much brine in the green one and not enough in the blue, but we’ll see how it goes…
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1623
photos
106
followers
130
following
240% complete
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
874
397
875
398
238
239
876
877
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2021 7:48pm
Tags
kimchi
Asli
ace
Omg! I always wanted to do! Yummy (:
July 11th, 2021
