Previous
Next
I’ve got a brand new combine harvester by tinley23
Photo 900

I’ve got a brand new combine harvester

https://youtu.be/EwjDQd7qMI0
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Lovely shot, Lesley! Great composition! Fav
August 11th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Lovely rural scene, tag for songtitle77 ??
August 11th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene of harvest.
August 11th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Ha ha I remember that song….
August 11th, 2021  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful shot
August 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise