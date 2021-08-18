Sign up
Photo 902
Also Walsall
Built originally for a firm of solicitors, this beautiful building now houses the local Refugee and Migrant centre.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
walsall
Liz Milne
ace
Gorgeous building!
August 18th, 2021
