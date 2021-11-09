Sign up
Photo 978
Seed head
Lots of these lovelies on my walk
9th November 2021
9th Nov 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1862
photos
113
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Tags
seedhead
Issi Bannerman
ace
These are beautiful!
November 16th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Very nice, lovely textures
November 16th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful, when rendered so beautifully! I wonder if I would have stopped by them at all...
November 16th, 2021
