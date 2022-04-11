Sign up
Photo 1102
Besties
They spent soooo long just staring at each other. I had to physically carry her away in the end. A lovely day at Sealife Centre with the girls.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
0
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1097
1098
535
1099
1100
296
1101
1102
Tags
penguin
,
granddaughter
