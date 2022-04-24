Cemeteries

My sister and I went on a guided tour of the two old cemeteries (Warstone Lane and Key Hill) in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. They both have catacombs which have recently become accessible following renovation work. The guide was very informative and witty and we really enjoyed it. Some famous people buried in them include Harry Gem (lawn tennis pioneer), Alfred Bird (Bird’s Custard inventor), Robert Chance (glass manufacturer and pioneer - produced the glass for the Crystal Palace, high-precision lenses for microscopes), John Wellington Starr (inventor of the incandescent light bulb).