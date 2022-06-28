Previous
Worth waiting for by tinley23
Photo 1181

Worth waiting for

Our outdoor succulent has finally flowered…and what a beauty it is.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Lesley

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great close-up of these three blooms! A beauty indeed! Fav
June 28th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
Beautiful indeed!!
June 28th, 2022  
