Photo 1181
Worth waiting for
Our outdoor succulent has finally flowered…and what a beauty it is.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2230
photos
113
followers
111
following
Tags
flower
,
succulent
Heather
ace
A great close-up of these three blooms! A beauty indeed! Fav
June 28th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
Beautiful indeed!!
June 28th, 2022
