Andrew

For more than a year it has been quite a trial to travel down High Street from Birmingham city centre to Deritend due to a massive construction project along the way. However my old school friend had never been, so we went on a mission and had a great time. On the way back, we met Andrew and he explained what was going on - basically new road and pavement on one side, and an extension to the city’s tram network to the other. This could take another three years to complete. We had a good chat and a bit of a laugh with Andrew, who had managed to bag himself the best job for the day (directing pesky pedestrians around the roadwords).