Photo 1215
Alder Leaf beetle
It’s been a good year for these little guys. Not so much for the Alder trees in the nature reserve.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
beetle
alder
larva
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s very creative with the patterns that it is making.
August 5th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 5th, 2022
