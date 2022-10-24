Sign up
I can just image it now - Frazzled parent looks around and spots child with gold skeleton in his hand. “If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a thousand times - PUT IT DOWN!”
24th October 2022
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
smile
skeleton
shopping
oct22words
