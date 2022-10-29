Sign up
Photo 1266
Steps
The hill to the church, obvs
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2412
photos
118
followers
113
following
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
Latest from all albums
396
397
398
1264
1265
399
400
1266
Tags
hill
,
steps
,
walsall
,
oct22words
