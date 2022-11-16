Previous
Funky fungi by tinley23
Funky fungi

Lovely gang of ‘shrooms on the roadside. I can’t find out what kind it is but will keep looking.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Lesley

JackieR ace
After my fungus foray, I think they're a type of honey fungi
November 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such pretty shrooms
November 17th, 2022  
Lesley ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Aha thanks Jackie
November 17th, 2022  
Anne ace
What a great gang!
November 17th, 2022  
