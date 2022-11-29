Previous
Next
Illuminate by tinley23
Photo 1297

Illuminate

My daughter took me to the Botanical Gardens in Birmingham to see the winter light show. It was lovely.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise