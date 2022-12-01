Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1298
Happy Advent everyone
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2458
photos
119
followers
121
following
355% complete
View this month »
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
Latest from all albums
1293
1294
1295
1296
581
409
1297
1298
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
mirror
,
calendar
,
card
,
advent
Judith Johnson
Thank you, what a lovely display
December 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Thank you Lesley, wishing you the same.
December 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking advent calendar. Now I have advent calendar envy.
December 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close