Photo 1306
Cosy Rosie
Neither of us was happy with the weather…or her outfit :)
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2466
photos
118
followers
121
following
Tags
dog
,
walkies
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Dione Giorgio
She must feel quite cosy in her coat. Lovely capture of her.
December 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh dear poor Rosie. Good job she is rugged up nice and warm.
December 11th, 2022
