Photo 1317
Squished nose
How can this be comfortable?
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
dog
,
sleeping
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You can not but laugh!!
December 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha great position.
December 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
I thought perhaps she was practicing to be a rug 😂
December 20th, 2022
