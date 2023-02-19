Previous
Next
Salvelinus Grayi by tinley23
Photo 1381

Salvelinus Grayi

The description of this huge mural on the Walsall Canal reads:

“John Edward Gray was a famous 19th century zoologist born in Walsall. He was responsible for identifying hundreds of new animal species throughout his career as well as having several species named in his honour.

One such species is the Salvelinus Grayi, or ‘Gray’s Char’. A freshwater char or trout fish native to the UK.

The mechanical elements making up the mural are a nod to Walsall’s industrial heritage and to the location of the mural on the side of the Majorfax foundry.”
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise